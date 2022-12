A caravan of free-roaming Christmas camels have caused commuter chaos in Brisbane this morning, seen strolling into oncoming traffic after escaping their enclosure. 🐫

The beasts from Bridgeman Baptist Community Church’s Bethlehem walk were eventually wrangled to safety.#9News pic.twitter.com/Ljnh2RKhBz

— 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) December 16, 2022